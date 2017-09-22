President Donald Trump will hold a campaign fundraiser in New York City on Tuesday, according to his campaign website.

Trump’s campaign committee is raffling off a chance for supporters to be transported to the city and dine with the president at a “Trump Victory Dinner” on Sept. 26.

“You have the opportunity to be flown out to have dinner with President Trump in New York City,” reads the raffle post that allows supporters to enter by contributing $35 to $2,500.

Trump’s campaign website does not list a location for the dinner, but notes the winning raffle holds an “approximate retail value” of $3,000.

The bulk of the money raised from the dinner, 75 percent, will be dispersed to Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign committee. The rest will go to the Republican National Committee, according to Trump’s website.