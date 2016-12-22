Donald Trump’s third child, Eric Trump, has taken a keen interest in his father’s business, but as a true middle child, has looked for his own place in life.

Eric was a familiar face on his father's campaign trail, and, very much keeping with the Donald Trump mold, he has stoked the social media embers with some controversies of his own.

He has also faced questions of conflict-of-interest, like his father. He decided he will no longer solicit donations to his charity to prevent donors from trying to use his status as the president-elect's son to get favors.

Scroll down for more things to know about Trump's second-oldest son.

He pulled a Jan Brady to forge his own educational path Eric's father, older brother Donald Jr. (left) and older sister Ivanka all attended the University of Pennsylvania. But Eric -- in his real-world version of Jan Brady donning that long, black wig -- forged his own path, attending Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where he earned a degree in Finance and Management. (Credit: Getty Images / Carlo Allegri) Eric's father, older brother Donald Jr. (left) and older sister Ivanka all attended the University of Pennsylvania. But Eric -- in his real-world version of Jan Brady donning that long, black wig -- forged his own path, attending Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where he earned a degree in Finance and Management. (Credit: Getty Images / Carlo Allegri) (Credit: Getty Images / Carlo Allegri)

LemonadeGate Yep, he made a lemonade gaffe: The billionaire's son posed with a man at a Las Vegas-area In-N-Out Burger and appeared to be drinking lemonade out of a free cup intended for water. And then, the internet exploded. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) Yep, he made a lemonade gaffe: The billionaire's son posed with a man at a Las Vegas-area In-N-Out Burger and appeared to be drinking lemonade out of a free cup intended for water. And then, the internet exploded. (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee) (Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

Eric likes to hunt big game He and his brother, Donald Jr., posed for several photos with big game they killed during a 2011 trip to Zimbabwe, including holding up a dead cheetah and smiling. Donald Trump Jr. told Forbes in 2012 that his father doesn't hunt and "really doesn't understand why Eric and I hunt. However, he is open minded and so always allowed us to go hunting." He said the pair learned to hunt, fish, and shoot while visiting their maternal grandfather in the Czech Republic during the summers growing up. (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Kohen) He and his brother, Donald Jr., posed for several photos with big game they killed during a 2011 trip to Zimbabwe, including holding up a dead cheetah and smiling. Donald Trump Jr. told Forbes in 2012 that his father doesn't hunt and "really doesn't understand why Eric and I hunt. However, he is open minded and so always allowed us to go hunting." He said the pair learned to hunt, fish, and shoot while visiting their maternal grandfather in the Czech Republic during the summers growing up. (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Kohen) (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Kohen)

He still works for the family business Eric is executive vice president of development and acquisitions for The Trump Organization, and is responsible for all new projects. He's also oversees the growth of the Trump Golf Collection. Pictured: Eric, along with Donald and Melania Trump, at a ribbon cutting for the Trump International Hotel in in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26, 2016. (Credit: TNS / Olivier Douliery) Eric is executive vice president of development and acquisitions for The Trump Organization, and is responsible for all new projects. He's also oversees the growth of the Trump Golf Collection. Pictured: Eric, along with Donald and Melania Trump, at a ribbon cutting for the Trump International Hotel in in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 26, 2016. (Credit: TNS / Olivier Douliery)

He may want to brush up on the law Ballot selfies in New York are against the law. But Eric Trump decided to take one anyway on Election Day, and post it on Twitter, to show the circle he filled in for Donald J. Trump. "It is an incredible honor to vote for my father! He will do such a great job for the U.S.A!" he wrote in the tweet, before deleting it. Ballot selfies in New York are against the law. But Eric Trump decided to take one anyway on Election Day, and post it on Twitter, to show the circle he filled in for Donald J. Trump. "It is an incredible honor to vote for my father! He will do such a great job for the U.S.A!" he wrote in the tweet, before deleting it.

He married a CBS producer Eric Trump married Lara Yunaska in 2013. They live in New York with their beagle, Charlie. Pictured: Trump and Yunaska on Nov. 22, 2013, at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola) Eric Trump married Lara Yunaska in 2013. They live in New York with their beagle, Charlie. Pictured: Trump and Yunaska on Nov. 22, 2013, at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

Eric Trump has his own foundation In 2006, Trump's middle child formed The Eric Trump Foundation, but in December 2016 he said he would stop soliciting contributions because of his status as the president-elect's son. "As unfortunate as it is, I understand the quagmire," Trump said in an interview with the New York Times. The decision came after criticism over an auction that offered a chance to meet his sister Ivanka. The charity has donated or pledged $30 million to pediatric cancer research and treatment for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Wintrow) In 2006, Trump's middle child formed The Eric Trump Foundation, but in December 2016 he said he would stop soliciting contributions because of his status as the president-elect's son. "As unfortunate as it is, I understand the quagmire," Trump said in an interview with the New York Times. The decision came after criticism over an auction that offered a chance to meet his sister Ivanka. The charity has donated or pledged $30 million to pediatric cancer research and treatment for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Wintrow) (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Wintrow)

His Spanish is not bueno Eric Trump and his wife posed with a woman in October at one of his father's rallies; Trump's son was all smiles, while Yunaska flashed rock horns. But what Eric didn't seem to realize was what her shirt -- messaged in Sharpie with "Latinas Contra Trump" -- translated to: Latinos Against Trump. The woman wearing the shirt, Ceci Cardelle, posted the photos on Twitter and wrote: "When you protest a Trump rally but no one realizes your shirt says "Latinas AGAINST trump" so they take pics w/ you like you're supporters." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan) Eric Trump and his wife posed with a woman in October at one of his father's rallies; Trump's son was all smiles, while Yunaska flashed rock horns. But what Eric didn't seem to realize was what her shirt -- messaged in Sharpie with "Latinas Contra Trump" -- translated to: Latinos Against Trump. The woman wearing the shirt, Ceci Cardelle, posted the photos on Twitter and wrote: "When you protest a Trump rally but no one realizes your shirt says "Latinas AGAINST trump" so they take pics w/ you like you're supporters." (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

