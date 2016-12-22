Kellyanne Conway is heading to the White House.

Donald Trump named her counselor to the president on Dec. 22, 2016, ensuring that she will continue to be a close adviser to him. She was previously Trump's third campaign manager, helping him win the election.

Conway is the first woman to have led a GOP presidential campaign.

In a statement, Trump said Conway "played a crucial role" in his victory. "She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message," he added.

Conway, an established pollster, has also worked with many other Republicans in the past. Here's a little more to know about her.

She is from New Jersey Conway was born in south New Jersey in 1967. She was raised by her mother, grandmother and two of her aunts after her parents divorced when she was 3 years old. She went to St. Joseph High School in Hammonton. (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan) Conway was born in south New Jersey in 1967. She was raised by her mother, grandmother and two of her aunts after her parents divorced when she was 3 years old. She went to St. Joseph High School in Hammonton. (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)

She graduated from Trinity College and George Washington University Conway graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., with a degree in political science. She then earned a law degree from George Washington University Law School. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Bocchieri) Conway graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., with a degree in political science. She then earned a law degree from George Washington University Law School. (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Bocchieri)

She founded The Polling Co. In 1995, Conway founded The Polling Co. The research and consulting firm conducts research on attitudes, expectations, behaviors and motivations of the population. It has done work with a number of Republicans, including former Vice President Dan Quayle, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan) In 1995, Conway founded The Polling Co. The research and consulting firm conducts research on attitudes, expectations, behaviors and motivations of the population. It has done work with a number of Republicans, including former Vice President Dan Quayle, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. (Credit: Getty Images / Mandel Ngan)

