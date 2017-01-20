Melania Trump arrives with Donald Trump for the

Melania Trump arrives with Donald Trump for the Indiana Society Ball to thank donors on Jan. 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Trump's family tree: Meet the new first family Donald Trump has faced allegations of sexual misconduct Trump's accusers and their allegations Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for Fast facts about Donald Trump Jr.

Comments