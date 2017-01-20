Former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence was sworn in as vice president on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Pence has been a Republican politician for many years, as a governor and congressman.

He has often described himself as "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order." Here are eight other things to know about the new vice president.

Lifelong Indiana resident Pence has lived in the state of Indiana his whole life, according to the Indiana governor's website. He was born and raised in Columbus, Indiana. He later went to Hanover College and Indiana University School of Law. (Credit: Getty Images / Aaron P. Bernstein) Pence has lived in the state of Indiana his whole life, according to the Indiana governor's website. He was born and raised in Columbus, Indiana. He later went to Hanover College and Indiana University School of Law. (Credit: Getty Images / Aaron P. Bernstein) (Credit: Getty Images / Aaron P. Bernstein)

12 years in Congress Pence was a congressman for 12 years, representing Indiana in the House of Representatives. He was chairman of the Republican Study Committee, chairman of the House Republican Conference and he sat on the Committee on Foreign Affairs. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong) Pence was a congressman for 12 years, representing Indiana in the House of Representatives. He was chairman of the Republican Study Committee, chairman of the House Republican Conference and he sat on the Committee on Foreign Affairs. (Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Religious Freedom Restoration Act Pence came under fire in 2015 for signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics said could allow businesses to deny service to people in the LGBT community. He revised the bill to clarify the language, saying it was a "misunderstanding." (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) Pence came under fire in 2015 for signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics said could allow businesses to deny service to people in the LGBT community. He revised the bill to clarify the language, saying it was a "misunderstanding." (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

Opposition to Clean Power Plan In June 2015, Pence wrote a letter to President Obama saying Indiana would not comply with the Clean Power Plan if certain rules did not change. He said the plan was "a vast overreach of federal power that exceeds the EPA's proper legal authority and fails to strike the proper balance between the health of the environment and the health of the economy." Part of the plan aims to reduce the demand for coal, and Indiana is the eighth largest coal-producing state. (Credit: Getty Images / Aaron P. Bernstein) In June 2015, Pence wrote a letter to President Obama saying Indiana would not comply with the Clean Power Plan if certain rules did not change. He said the plan was "a vast overreach of federal power that exceeds the EPA's proper legal authority and fails to strike the proper balance between the health of the environment and the health of the economy." Part of the plan aims to reduce the demand for coal, and Indiana is the eighth largest coal-producing state. (Credit: Getty Images / Aaron P. Bernstein)

Turned down run for presidency In 2011, Pence was considered a top contender to run for president among some conservatives. He turned down the opportunity though to run for governor of his home state. "In the choice between seeking national office and serving Indiana in some capacity, we choose Indiana," Pence wrote at the time. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla) In 2011, Pence was considered a top contender to run for president among some conservatives. He turned down the opportunity though to run for governor of his home state. "In the choice between seeking national office and serving Indiana in some capacity, we choose Indiana," Pence wrote at the time. (Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)