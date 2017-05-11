The "I Voted" sticker representing the city's subway system won the most votes in a design contest, meaning you'll see them on Election Day, the Campaign Finance Board announced Thursday.

The stickers are given out to people after they vote at their polling station. They will debut at the upcoming primaries on Sept. 12, 2017.

The designers of the winning sticker are Marie Dagata, 59, and Scott Heinz, 56, of Bronxville.

A contest for the sticker design got over 700 submissions, the CFB said. Ten finalists were then chosen and New Yorkers voted on the winner.

The CFB began giving out “I Voted” stickers in 2013 after its first design contest.