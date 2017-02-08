An ad for businessman and mayoral hopeful Paul

An ad for businessman and mayoral hopeful Paul Massey, right, targets incumbent New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. (Credit: MASSEY FOR MAYOR )

Comments

More like this

Mayor Bill de Blasio presents the Fiscal Year Mayor proposes $25.7M to fight rising STD rate New York City is bracing for a major Mayor: Public schools will be closed Thursday due to snow Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles

Comments