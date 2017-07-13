The 2017 election to become the city's mayor is heating up as New Yorkers get ready to cast their votes in the fall.

The mayoral race already has seen its first shakeup with the sudden departure of Paul Massey from the list of Republicans vying for the party's nomination. The Republican front-runner made the announcement in an email to his supporters on Wednesday, June 28, saying he did not "see a path to raising the necessary funds" to beat incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio, who is running for re-election, isn't without competition despite Massey's departure from the field of candidates.

Here is a rundown of some of the notable players who have declared their candidacy with the city’s Campaign Finance Board:

Bill de Blasio

The incumbent mayor has started racking up endorsements from unions and fellow politicians. In 2016, he secured endorsements from fellow Democratic leaders including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, as well as the backing of 32BJ SEIU, the largest union of property-service workers in the country.

Since he took office in January 2014, de Blasio has been praised for accomplishments including the rollout of free universal pre-kindergarten, additional affordable housing and record-low crime rates. But he has been criticized for the rise in homelessness, as well as state and federal investigations into campaign fundraising practices.

Richard 'Bo' Dietl

Richard "Bo" Dietl is a private investigator and a former NYPD detective who retired from the force in 1985. In 1986, he ran for Congress under the Republican and Conservative parties but lost.

Dietl, who is running as an independent, bills himself as a mayoral candidate who is not "beholden to anyone or any special interests" because he is not a politician, according to his website. He has said he wants to help solve the homeless crisis by putting more resources toward mental health and substance abuse services. He also aims to improve the city Administration for Children's Services, affordable housing and the NYPD.

Nicole Malliotakis

Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican state lawmaker representing parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island, has come out swinging against de Blasio since announcing her candidacy for mayor.

"Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is running to become Mayor of New York City to stop Bill de Blasio from his continued practice of protecting criminals at the expense of the New York City taxpayer," her campaign website says.

If elected, Malliotakis has vowed to focus on capping city spending, enforcing quality-of-life laws and improving transit and traffic infrastructure.

Sal Albanese

The former city councilman and public school teacher said he wants to fight "to reform our government so that it better represents average New Yorkers." Albanese, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1997 and 2013. He also ran in 2000 but bowed out early.

Affordable housing, transit infrastructure, public safety and political reform are some of the top priorities for Albanese, who was born in Italy and moved to Brooklyn when he was 8 years old.

Darren Dione Aquino

Darren Dione Aquino grew up in New York City and has played a disabled cop on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and a mobster on "The Sopranos." He also is a national advocate for disabled Americans, veterans, police, firemen and their families.

Aquino, a Republican candidate for mayor, said in a video posted to his mayoral campaign website that fighting for equal rights for disabled New Yorkers was a very important issue to him.

Roque 'Rocky' De La Fuente

De La Fuente is a businessman who moved to New York City from San Diego, California, in May 2017 in order to throw his hat in the ring for mayor. He previously ran for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2016 presidential election.

He is currently vying for the Republican Party nomination in the 2017 mayoral race. Top priorities for De La Fuente include solving the homeless crisis, job creation and traffic infrastructure.

Richard Bashner

The chair of a Brooklyn community board has entered the race as a Democrat. Richard Bashner has been the chair of Community Board 6 for the past four years and worked on the executive committee for 15 years. The commercial attorney is now hoping to oust the incumbent mayor in his own party.

In addition to a corruption-free government and improvements to affordable housing, Bashner is promising to strengthen schools and mass transit.

Bob Gangi

Bob Gangi bills himself as an activist, community organizer and public policy advocate. He is the co-founder of the Police Reform Organizing Project and previously served as the executive director of the Correctional Association of New York for 29 years.

Gangi's mayoral platform includes police reform, smaller public school class sizes, better housing serves for homeless LGBTQI youth and a public works initiative

