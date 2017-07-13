The 2017 election to become the city's mayor is heating up as New Yorkers get ready to cast their votes in the fall.

The mayoral race already has seen its first shakeup with the sudden departure of Paul Massey from the list of Republicans vying for the party's nomination. The Republican front-runner made the announcement in an email to his supporters on Wednesday, June 28, saying he did not "see a path to raising the necessary funds" to beat incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio, who is running for re-election, isn't without competition despite Massey's departure from the field of candidates.

Here is a rundown of some of the notable players who have declared their candidacy with the city’s Campaign Finance Board: