Just hours after Stephen Bannon was named as the new White House chief strategist and senior counselor by Donald Trump on Nov. 13, critics pointed to his controversial statements, while supporters defended his record.

Bannon, formerly the head of the ultra-conservative Breitbart News, had served as the Trump campaign’s chief executive, so it wasn't a surprise he was named to a key position in the Trump administration. What was unexpected to many was when Bannon was named chief strategist of the National Security Council. But what Trump giveth, he taketh away: According to an April 5 Reuters report, Trump removed Bannon from the NSC.

Still, Bannon holds plenty of power in the White House. Here are a few things to know about him, and how he came to power.