Some of the colorful Post-it notes that have decorated the walls in the Union Square subway station and others around the city will be preserved at the New-York Historical Society, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The thousands of sticky notes were added to the walls as part of the "Subway Therapy" project, started by artist Matthew “Levee” Chavez. Commuters added handwritten messages expressing their feelings after the 2016 presidential election.

Cuomo, who added his own message to the wall on Nov. 14, said the notes will begin to be removed Friday morning and "a large section" will be moved to the historical society’s building on Central Park West and 77th Street.

"Ephemeral items in particular, created with spontaneity and emotion, can become vivid historical documents," New-York Historical Society president Louise Mirrer said in a statement. "'Subway Therapy' perfectly evokes this historic moment."

Beginning on Tuesday, people can continue to add sticky notes to a wall at the historical society.