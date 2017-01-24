James Comey will stay on as FBI director

James Comey will stay on as FBI director under President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported on Jan. 24, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Harrer-Pool)

More like this

Rep. Mike Pompeo, Trump's nominee for CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Steve Bannon, who joined the Trump campaign in Steve Bannon, from college to controversy RNC chairman Reince Priebus was named President-elect Donald 7 things to know about Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus