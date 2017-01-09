Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, is expected

Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, is expected to be chosen as a senior adviser to the president, the New York Times reported on Jan. 9, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump promised to build a wall on What campaign promises can Trump keep? Steve Bannon, who joined the Trump campaign in Steve Bannon, from college to controversy RNC chairman Reince Priebus was named President-elect Donald 7 things to know about Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus