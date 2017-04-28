Trump's transition team announced on Dec. 22, 2016, that Sean Spicer (pictured left), Republican National Committee communications director, was named press secretary and assistant to the president. In the same statement, the transition team revealed that Trump's campaign press secretary, Hope Hicks (pictured right), was named assistant to the president and director of strategic communications. Also named to the press team were Jason Miller as assistant to the president and director of communications and Dan Scavino as assistant to the president and director of social media.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition," Trump said in a statement. "I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again."

But on Dec. 24, Miller announced he would not accept the position offered by Trump. Miller, who was Trump's communications director for the transition team, said in a statement that he and his wife were expecting their second daughter in January and that his family needed to take priority over career moves.