Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged Sunday to add more

Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged Sunday to add more electric car charging stations, planning to install 69 stations throughout the New York Thruway. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/STAN HONDA)

Comments

More like this

Liz Dewey, left, of New York and originally New Yorkers explain the why of the No Pants Subway Ride Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspended for Monday NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill reassured New Yorkers that O’Neill: NYPD well-armed to fight terrorism

Comments