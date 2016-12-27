Ellis Island's immigration station opened on New Year's

Ellis Island's immigration station opened on New Year's Day in 1892. (Credit: Newsday / Handout)

Comments

More like this

Trump Tower was evacuated due to a suspicious NYPD: Suspicious package at Trump Tower was bag of toys Carl Paladino speaks at a fundraiser attended by Paladino: Remarks about the Obamas were 'inappropriate' New Year's Eve is going to be chilly Bundle up for New Year’s Eve, meteorologist warns

Comments