If you aren’t already sick of hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the Empire State Building is giving you the chance to hear it with a little extra entertainment.

The building’s light show is syncing with the catchy tune every night this week.

The lights will match the song at 7 p.m. every night until Christmas. You can listen along on Z100, 103.5 KTU or 106.7 FM.

The holiday light show debuted Monday with Carey pulling the symbolic switch to turn on the lights in the lobby of the Empire State Building.