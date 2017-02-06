Jury deliberations resumed in the Etan Patz murder

Jury deliberations resumed in the Etan Patz murder retrial of Pedro Hernandez on Feb. 6, 2017. (Credit: Pool Photo / Steven Hirsch)

Comments

More like this

Crime in New York City continued to hit Officials: Crime stats continue to hit historic lows The city's police body camera contract with Vievu De Blasio, Stringer battle over body camera contract President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees A breakdown of Trump's immigration ban

Comments