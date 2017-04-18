The man convicted of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday, nearly 40 years after he kidnapped the boy.

Pedro Hernandez, 56, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, appeared before Justice Maxwell Wiley in Manhattan state court. He was given the maximum sentence for the kidnapping and murder.

“We will never forgive you,” Stanley Patz, Etan’s father, said in a statement to the judge. “The God you pray to will never forgive you.”

Former bodega worker Hernandez confessed in 2012 to strangling Patz to death after luring him into a SoHo basement on May 25, 1979. His lawyers claimed he hallucinated killing Patz, and a jury was deadlocked 11-1.

A retrial began in October 2016 and the second jury found Hernandez guilty of murder on Feb. 14, 2017. His sentencing was postponed after it was revealed that multiple jurors knew that members of the previous jury were attending the trial along with Patz's family.

Defense lawyers had attempted to get a hearing on whether the jury deliberations were affected by the known presence of the former jurors, but Wiley ruled earlier in April that the information wasn’t sufficient to show the verdict was contaminated, and set the date for Hernandez’s sentencing.

With Reuters and Newsday