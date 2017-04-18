A man who posted a video on Facebook of himself shooting an elderly man in Cleveland shot himself in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, state police said.

Steve Stephens, who posted the video on April 16 showing himself killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., was spotted in Erie County, Pennsylvania, after a nationwide manhunt. Following a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself, PA state police said.

Here’s what we know about the case:

The search for Stephens

Stephens was found in a remote area of Pennsylvania on April 18, two days after the murder.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the PA state police received a tip from the public that Stephens' white Ford Fusion was parked outside a McDonald's fast-food restaurant. Officers found the vehicle and as they approached, Stephens shot himself.

It was not immediately clear where Stephens had been since the murder, as there are a lot of remote areas in Erie County where he could have been hiding, Williams said. He said the area had also been searched on April 16.

“We won’t actually know where he was and what he was doing,” Williams said at a news conference.

The police chief encouraged anyone who might have seen Stephens to still call the FBI tip line.

The manhunt for Stephens had expanded nationwide on April 17. Police, offering a $50,000 reward for information, received more than 400 tips, from as far away as Texas.

Williams said police wanted to bring Stephens in peacefully.

"We would have preferred that it had not ended this way," he said, adding he and the community had "a lot of questions" for Stephens.

The video

Police initially said the video of the murder was broadcast live, but Facebook later clarified that the video was posted after the shooting.

According to Facebook, Stephens posted a total of three videos around the time of the murder. In the first, uploaded on April 16 at 2:09 p.m. (Eastern Time), he said he intended to commit murder. No one reported it, according to Facebook.

Two minutes later at 2:11 p.m., Stephens uploaded a video of the shooting. The third video, in which he confessed to the murder, was broadcast live at 2:22 p.m. and reported by someone shortly after it ended at 2:27 p.m.

The shooting video was not reported by Facebook users until 3:59 p.m. and Stephens' account was disabled at 4:22 p.m., Facebook said.

The victim

Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin, a retired foundry worker who media reports said spent Easter Sunday morning with his son and daughter-in-law before he was killed.

"I want him to know what he took from us. He took our dad," Godwin's daughter Tammy told CNN on April 17. "My heart is just broke."

During the same interview, his son Robby Miller said that he wanted the shooter brought to justice and for his family to have closure.

"I forgive him because we are all sinners," he said.

Facebook’s response

The shooting marked the latest among a number of video clips posted on Facebook showing violent crime, raising questions about how the world's biggest social media network moderates content.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged on April 18 that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like the shooting. Speaking at Facebook's annual conference for software developers, Zuckerberg said, “our hearts go out to the family and friends” of Godwin.

Facebook vice president Justin Osofsky said the company was reviewing the procedure that users go through to report videos and other material that violates the social media platform's standards. The shooting video was visible on Facebook for nearly two hours before it was reported, the company said.