A man who posted a video on Facebook of himself shooting an elderly man in Cleveland was still on the lam Tuesday, according to authorities.

The suspect, Steve Stephens, posted the video on April 16 showing himself killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr., the Cleveland police said. Police spoke to Stephens on his cellphone after the shooting and tried to persuade him to turn himself in, but he has yet to oblige.

Here’s what we know so far about the case:

The video

Police initially said the video of the murder was broadcast live, but Facebook later clarified that the video was posted after the shooting.

According to Facebook, Stephens posted a total of three videos around the time of the murder. In the first, uploaded on April 16 at 2:09 p.m. (Eastern Time), he said he intended to commit murder. No one reported it, according to Facebook.

Two minutes later at 2:11 p.m., Stephens uploaded a video of the shooting. The third video, in which he confessed to the murder, was broadcast live at 2:22 p.m. and reported by someone shortly after it ended at 2:27 p.m.

The shooting video was not reported by Facebook users until 3:59 p.m. and Stephens' account was disabled at 4:22 p.m., Facebook said.

The search for Stephens

Police said they have received more than 400 tips and possible sightings of Stephens. A reward of $50,000 was offered for information regarding his location.

Cleveland police had warned late Sunday night that Stephens could be in New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana or Michigan, but later expanded the search nationwide.

"This is currently a nationwide search and we are getting calls from all over the country, as far away as Texas," Calvin Williams, the Cleveland police chief, said at a news conference Tuesday.

The last confirmed sighting of Stephens, who has no prior criminal record, according to police, was at the scene of the shooting. Police said he might be driving a white or cream-colored Ford Fusion, and asked anyone who spots him or his car to call police or a special FBI hotline (800-CALLFBI).

The victim

Stephens is not believed to have known Godwin, a retired foundry worker who media reports said spent Easter Sunday morning with his son and daughter-in-law before he was killed.

"I want him to know what he took from us. He took our dad," Godwin's daughter Tammy told CNN on Monday night. "My heart is just broke."

During the same interview, his son Robby Miller said that he wanted the shooter brought to justice and for his family to have closure.

"I forgive him because we are all sinners," he said. "If you are out there, if you're listening, turn yourself in."

Facebook’s response

The shooting marked the latest among a number of video clips posted on Facebook showing violent crime, raising questions about how the world's biggest social media network moderates content.

Facebook vice president Justin Osofsky said the company was reviewing the procedure that users go through to report videos and other material that violates the social media platform's standards. The shooting video was visible on Facebook for nearly two hours before it was reported, the company said.