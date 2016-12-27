Three people were killed and five were injured in a multivehicle crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

The accident, which occurred just after 6 a.m., closed the eastbound lanes just east of Webster Avenue, causing traffic delays during the morning commute, police said.

The crash involved two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles, police said. The driver and two occupants of one of the passenger vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

The injured were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.