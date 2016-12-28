Police charged Isaac Duran Infante with killing his

Police charged Isaac Duran Infante with killing his son and the boy's mother -- who was once the suspect's teacher -- on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

Comments

More like this

New Year's Eve is going to be chilly Bundle up for New Year’s Eve, meteorologist warns Traffic around Times Square will be a nightmare Avoid NYE traffic with this list of street closures The MTA said there was an unauthorized person NYPD: Woman jumped in front of 1 train at 96th Street station

Comments