A man who fathered a son with his former teacher several years ago has been charged with murder in her death and the death of their 4-year-old child, police said.

Isaac Duran Infante, 23, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, police said, a day after Felicia Barahona, 36, and Miguel Barahona were found dead in their Harlem apartment.

Duran Infante, who lives in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, admitted to going to the apartment with the intention of killing Barahona and later decided to kill the boy as well, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. Duran Infante felt antagonized by Barahona dressing their son in girls' clothing, Boyce said. There were also monetary motives behind the killings, he said.

Barahona's body was found on the living room floor with an electrical cord around her neck, according to police, who said her son was found underwater in the bathtub. Duran Infante had choked the boy with a wire before putting him in the tub, Boyce said.

They were discovered by the building’s super after someone noticed an “odor” coming from the apartment.

According to published reports, Barahona was fired from her job as a teacher at the DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx after she became pregnant by then-18-year-old Duran Infante following a four-month affair that started in 2011. Barahona reportedly discouraged him from using protection.

Duran Infante was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.