A woman and her 4-year-old son were found

A woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead inside their Harlem apartment on Dec. 26, 2016, police said. Above, mortuary technicians remove the bodies from the apartment on West 153rd Street. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

Trump Tower was evacuated due to a suspicious NYPD: Suspicious package at Trump Tower was bag of toys Carl Paladino speaks at a fundraiser attended by Paladino: Remarks about the Obamas were 'inappropriate' New Year's Eve is going to be chilly Bundle up for New Year’s Eve, meteorologist warns

Comments