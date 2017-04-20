A firefighter died Thursday after falling from the roof of a burning building in Queens, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"I’m very sorry to report that tragedy has struck our city again and we lost another hero today," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a news conference Thursday evening. "A man dedicated to protecting others gave his life for this city."

Firefighter William Tolley, 42, was on the roof of a five-story building at 1615 Putnam Ave. in Ridgewood, working "in the area of the bucket" of a ladder truck when he fell, Nigro said.

Tolley was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick, Brooklyn in serious condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries, fire officials said.

"Everyone is in a state of shock and grief," de Blasio said after meeting with Tolley's family. The 14-year FDNY veteran leaves behind a wife, Marie, and an 8-year-old daughter, Isabella, as well as his parents and a brother.

Thoughts & prayers from all #NYPD are with the men & women of @FDNY following line-of-duty firefighter death today in Queens. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RjD6Rdp157 — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) April 20, 2017

"And to his family, we say we will stand with you not only today, but in the days ahead, and for years and years to come. This is what the FDNY does – stays by families through everything that comes ahead," the mayor added.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill expressed his condolences to the FDNY in a tweet.

"Thoughts & prayers from all #NYPD are with the men & women of @FDNY following line-of-duty firefighter death today in Queens. Rest in peace."

The two-alarm fire broke out on the second floor of the building at 2:19 p.m., fire officials said. It was brought under control around 3 p.m.

Dozens of people gathered by the corner of Putnam and Wyckoff avenues, as several fire officials worked at the scene. A pair of ladders were still attached to the five-story brick building.

Angie Cordero, 43, was in her house directly across the street from the building watching from the second-story window when Tolley fell.

“I was just looking at what was happening. All of the sudden I heard a noise,” she said. “I just saw when the body came over. I started to scream...”

She then ran outside.

"I was pretty shaken up," she said. "[I’m] just thinking you see this in movies, not here. It didn’t feel real.”

Uniformed Firefighters Association President James Slevin called Tolley a "hero" who lived up to the title of "bravest."

"His death is a grim reminder of the dangerous work New York City firefighters do on behalf of our city every single day and [firefighter] Tolley's sacrifice today will never be forgotten," Slevin said in an emailed statement.

Nigro said there was nothing about the fire that appeared suspicious in nature and it was unclear if Tolley's fall had anything to do with the bucket that was nearby. The investigation will include a look at whether there was any mechanical failure on the ladder.

Rob Campana, 40, left flowers outside of the Engine 286/Ladder 135 station house, where Tolley worked. The flag outside of the building stood solemly at half-staff Thursday evening.

"It's always tragic," he said, but it was "especially tragic" because Tolley was so young. "I'm just here to pay my respects."

Campana said he feels a lot of empathy and sympathy. "It's always a sad event -- That's the job," he added.

David Prine, 56, lives in the neighborhood and said he knew Tolley. He called the firefighter "big hearted."

The most recent FDNY firefighter to be killed in the line of duty was Battalion Chief Michael J. Fahy in September 2016. Fahy, 44, of Yonkers, was killed by falling debris from an explosion that blew the roof off a home in the Bronx. Earlier on Thursday, Fahy's name was added to the Department Line of Duty Memorial Wall at the FDNY's headquarters.

The fire department also lost a beloved EMT, 44-year-old Yadira Arroyo, in March 2017, after she was fatally struck by her own ambulance when a carjacker managed to get behind the wheel.

With Anthony M. DeStefano and Alison Fox