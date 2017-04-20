A firefighter was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after falling from the roof of a burning building in Queens Thursday afternoon, police and fire officials said.

The firefighter from Ladder 135 was standing on the roof of the building at 1615 Putnam Ave. in Ridgewood when he fell five stories to the street below, police said.

He was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in serious condition, according to police and fire officials. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is on his way to the hospital, Mahen Gunaratna, deputy director of communications to the mayor, tweeted.

The two-alarm fire was called in at 2:19 p.m., an FDNY spokeswoman said. It was brought under control around 3 p.m.

