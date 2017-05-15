The cause of the fire that destroyed a historic synagogue on the Lower East Side Sunday remains under investigation, the FDNY said Monday morning.

The fire started in the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue at 60 Norfolk St., a landmarked building, at about 7 p.m., the FDNY said. About 33 units, nearly 140 firefighters, responded to the 3-alarm blaze.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building before the fire was placed under control at about 8:50 p.m.

The building was vacant and there were no civilian injuries. Two firefighters had minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The building was built in 1850. It served as a Baptist church before becoming home to the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol congregation, recognized as the oldest Russian Jewish Orthodox congregation in the country.

With Newsday