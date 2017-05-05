An MTA station agent was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a fire extinguisher went off inside a station booth in Manhattan, fire and MTA officials said.

The woman had been working in the booth at the 116th Street subway station in Harlem, near Lenox Avenue, when the fire extinguisher somehow discharged and filled the room with chemicals around 11 a.m., the officials said.

She had difficulty breathing and was taken to Mount Sinai St Luke's Hospital, an FDNY spokeswoman said. Her condition was not yet known, the FDNY said.

It remains unclear whether the fire extinguisher exploded or discharged on its own, an MTA spokeswoman said. The MTA is investigating the incident.

The 116th Street station serves the 2 and 3 lines, but service was not impacted by the incident, the MTA said.