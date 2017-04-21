Members of the FDNY saluted fallen firefighter William Tolley Thursday night as his body, covered by an American flag, was carried out of the hospital.

Tolley, 42, died Thursday after he fell five stories from the roof of building in Ridgewood, officials said. He was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and leaves behind a wife and 8-year-old daughter.

He was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Back at Tolley's fire company, Ladder 135, in Ridgewood, Queens, a memorial was growing, as people placed flowers and candles outside Thursday night. Tolley, of Bethpage, Long Island, will be honored there later on Friday at a bunting ceremony, the FDNY said.

Kate Sullivan, 37, who owns the bar next to the firehouse, K & A Bar, where Tolley and others from the company dropped by, were shocked by news of his death.

#FDNY members salute fallen FF William N. Tolley during his dignified transfer from Wyckoff Medical Center pic.twitter.com/lPQSZjeUAd — FDNY (@FDNY) April 21, 2017

"You don't want to believe it," she said. "He has a little girl he loves to pieces.”

She recalled that Tolley and the other firefighters were often lending her an extra hand.

“Those guys were shoveling my snow for me,” she said. “They gave me Easter dinner on Sunday.”

Josh Darsky, 45, who works at K&A Bar, described Tolley as “a super nice guy.”

"He had a good sense of humor. He seemed like a fun-loving guy," he said.

Joseph Kunkel, a chaplain with the New York State Chaplain Task Force, was at Tolley’s station Thursday night waiting for the firefighters to come back from the hospital.

"We're here for when they start coming back,” he said. “Some may want to say a prayer. Some may want to talk.”

"It affects them forever,” he added. "The main thing is that this is a time you have to hold on to your faith."