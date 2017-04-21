Fire marshals determined Friday that incense left unattended was the cause of the Queens blaze where firefighter William Tolley died on Thursday, the FDNY said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the people who live in the second-floor apartment at 1615 Putnam Ave. in Ridgewood left the incense burning in the bedroom and were not at home when the fire started around 2:20 p.m. The incense was left burning in observance of a religious practice, Nigro said.

Tolley, 42, fell five stories from the roof of the building while battling the fire, officials said. He was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

He was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and leaves behind a wife, Marie, and 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.

"Compounding the tragic loss of firefighter Tolley’s life is that the fire he responded to and fought bravely could have been prevented," Nigro said in a statement posted to the department's Facebook page.

#FDNY Fire Marshals determine incense was cause of fire in Queens where Firefighter William N. Tolley died: https://t.co/JbQDhboC8i pic.twitter.com/oX4cgnf9r3 — FDNY (@FDNY) April 21, 2017

As the investigation into the cause of Tolley's fall continues, the fire department released details Friday on his funeral and wake services.

A wake will be held at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage on Tuesday, April 25, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and again the following day from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., the FDNY said.

Tolley's funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at St. Martin of Tours in Bethpage on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Two foundations have since come forward to offer financial support for Tolley's family.

The New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call, is donating $25,000 to Tolley's family. His widow will also receive an annual stipend for the rest of her life, the organization said.

#FDNY members salute fallen FF William N. Tolley during his dignified transfer from Wyckoff Medical Center pic.twitter.com/lPQSZjeUAd — FDNY (@FDNY) April 21, 2017

“Men and women of our police and fire departments, like William Tolley, put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe and it is our responsibility to help ensure their families have the support they need when tragedy occurs,” said Answer the Call board chairman Stephen Dannhauser. “As New Yorkers ourselves, we vow to honor Tolley and support his family from this day forward.”

The FDNY Foundation has also begun accepting donations for the newly founded Firefighter William Tolley’s Children’s Educational Fund.

The fire department is launching two simultaneous investigations into the incident — one, by the marshal, into the fire itself, and another by the FDNY’s Safety Command, which probes all line-of-duty deaths and serious injuries of firefighters, according to FDNY spokesman Jim Long.

Investigators will focus on whether there was any mechanical failure on the ladder that was stretching up to the roof during the fire.

The command will examine the mechanics, the apparatus, and training and issue a report at some point, Long said. The NYPD is assisting, but is not the lead agency, since there does not appear to be any criminality involved, he added.

Until the firefighter’s wake and funeral are complete, Long said, the duties of about 60 firefighters and supervisors assigned to Tolley’s company will be covered by surrounding firehouses in the battalion. In the mean time, the firefighters will support Tolley’s family and prepare for his funeral.

Officials said his death had nothing to do with the relatively minor blaze he and about 100 other firefighters had come to help extinguish.

Tolley worked on the roof Thursday as the outside ventilation firefighter, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, an assignment that entails freeing hot gas and smoke churned up by a fire below so people above the flames can escape.

Members of the FDNY saluted Tolley Thursday night as his coffin, covered by an American flag, was carried out of the hospital.

Back at Tolley's fire company, Ladder 135, in Ridgewood, a memorial was growing as people placed flowers and candles outside. Tolley, of Long Island, will be honored there later on Friday at a bunting ceremony, the FDNY said.

Kate Sullivan, 37, who owns the bar next to the firehouse, K & A Bar, where Tolley and others from the company dropped by, were shocked by news of his death.

"You don't want to believe it," she said. "He has a little girl he loves to pieces.”

She recalled that Tolley and the other firefighters were often lending her an extra hand.

“Those guys were shoveling my snow for me,” she said. “They gave me Easter dinner on Sunday.”

Josh Darsky, 45, who works at K&A Bar, described Tolley as “a super nice guy.”

"He had a good sense of humor. He seemed like a fun-loving guy," he said.

Joseph Kunkel, a chaplain with the New York State Chaplain Task Force, was at Tolley’s station Thursday night waiting for the firefighters to come back from the hospital.

"We're here for when they start coming back,” he said. “Some may want to say a prayer. Some may want to talk.”

"It affects them forever,” he added. "The main thing is that this is a time you have to hold on to your faith."

A bunting ceremony was planned for Friday evening outside of Ladder 135, fire officials said.

Tolley began his career at Ladder 135 in 2003 before he was reassigned to Ladder 155 in 2010, per the FDNY Foundation. He returned to Ladder 135 in 2011, where he served until his death.