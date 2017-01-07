Federal investigators, looking into Friday's shooting at the

Federal investigators, looking into Friday's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport, are pursuing all angles to determine the gunman's motives. Pictured: First responders secure the area outside the Florida airport on Jan. 6, 2017. (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Raedle)

Comments

More like this

An LIRR train, seen through a window, crashed Source: Sleep apnea eyed in LIRR crash Subway service changes are bound to impact your Subway service changes you need to know this weekend Donald Trump took aim at Trump slams Schwarzenegger over 'Apprentice' ratings

Comments