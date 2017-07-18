Police are looking for the fourth suspect who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman “with a pack-like mentality” as she walked home from church in Queens last week.

Isaiah Shorter, 20, and three other men assaulted the 50-year-old woman behind a garbage truck near 150th Street and Beaver Avenue in Jamaica on July 11 at about 10:30 p.m., police said. She had just left the Celestial Church of Christ on Liberty Avenue, police said.

They also stole her phone and MetroCard, cops said.

The three other suspects — Brandon Walker, 20, Justin Williams, 17, and Julisses Ginel, 19 — were arrested and charged two days after the assault, police said.

Cops released a photo of Shorter, who has 14 prior arrests, Monday night.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown described the actions of the men as “despicable.”

“It is alleged that with a pack-like mentality the defendants and an unapprehended fourth man set upon a defenseless woman coming from church and, not content to simply rob her at gunpoint, two of them are alleged to have subjected her to heinous acts of sexual abuse,” Brown said in a statement.