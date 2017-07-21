The fourth suspect who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman “with a pack-like mentality” as she walked home from church in Queens turned himself in on Friday, police said.

Isaiah Shorter, 20, and three other men assaulted the 50-year-old woman behind a garbage truck near 150th Street and Beaver Avenue in Jamaica on July 11 at about 10:30 p.m., police said. She had just left the Celestial Church of Christ on Liberty Avenue, according to the NYPD.

They also stole her phone and MetroCard, cops said.

Charges were pending against Shorter as of Friday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said. The three other suspects — Brandon Walker, 20, Justin Williams, 17, and Julisses Ginel, 19 — were arrested and charged two days after the assault, police said.

Cops had released a photo of Shorter, who has 14 prior arrests, on Monday night. An NYPD spokesman said Shorter later spoke with police and agreed to meet them at an unspecified location in order to turn himself in. He was taken into custody and brought to the 77th Precinct in Crown Heights, the spokesman said.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown described the actions of the men as “despicable.”

“It is alleged that with a pack-like mentality the defendants and an unapprehended fourth man set upon a defenseless woman coming from church and, not content to simply rob her at gunpoint, two of them are alleged to have subjected her to heinous acts of sexual abuse,” Brown said in a statement.

With Lauren Cook