Freelance workers can now rest assured — that check is actually in the mail.

New York City’s Freelance Isn’t Free Act went into effect Monday, solidifying the rights of freelance workers to get paid in full and in a timely manner.

The legislation outlines the rights of freelancers in the city to receive a written contract for any work totaling $800 or more in a 120-day period. It also provides freelancers protection against retaliation for asserting said rights, as well as an outlet to file an official complaint with the Office of Labor Policy and Standards if any issues arise.

“This law is an important step toward securing financial stability for the many freelance workers who bring their talents to companies but then struggle to make ends meet because of unpaid wages,” said DCA Commissioner Lorelei Salas in a statement.

The city estimates the new law will affect around 500,000 freelance workers.