Former President George H.W. Bush was released from

Former President George H.W. Bush was released from a Houston hospital on Jan. 30, 2017, after being treated for pneumonia. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jewel Samad)

Comments

More like this

Veronique Cuomo unveils committee to help find new MTA chairperson President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders What you need to know about executive actions A shooting at a mosque in Quebec City NYPD increases security at mosques after shooting in Quebec City

Comments