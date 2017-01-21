Former President George H.W. Bush and former first

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are recovering well after both were recently hospitalized in Texas. Above, the couple attends the presidential inauguration of their son, George W. Bush, in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2001. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Comments

More like this

Women's March protests across the country, including in Those pink hats at the women's marches mean something During testimony at his departmental trial, Officer Richard Cop testifies in fatal shooting of Ramarley Graham Thousands of people march along 42nd Street during Hundreds of thousands protest at 'historic' Women’s March on NYC

Comments