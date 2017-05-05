A German tourist had her teeth punched out and was sexually assaulted by a robber as she was walking to her Airbnb in Harlem early Thursday morning, a law enforcement source said.

The 31-year-old woman was walking on West 146th Street, between Seventh Avenue and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, at about 2:50 a.m., when the suspect approached her and grabbed her purse, according to police.

When she resisted, he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, a surveillance video of the attack shows, police said.

The man continued to punch the woman in the head as she lay on the ground, and then removed her pants and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities.

The victim suffered head trauma and some of her teeth were knocked out, police said. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A similar incident happened a few blocks away in April, but police have not officially linked the cases.

A 35-year-old woman was approached from behind on West 145th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue on Monday, April 24, at about 4 a.m. The man pretended to have a gun, stole her bag and struck her multiple times in the face, before pulling down her pants and touching her, police said.

That woman was taken to Harlem Hospital Center and treated for her injuries.