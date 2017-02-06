A 16-year-old girl was pushed onto subway tracks, beaten up and robbed by two teenage boys in Crown Heights on Sunday, police said.

The girl was standing on the southbound platform at the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue station at about 8 p.m., police said. She was approached by more than two boys, but only two are suspected in the attack, they said.

The boys shoved the girl onto the tracks, beat her up and stole $20, her jacket and her school ID, cops said. The suspects were known to the victim, they said.

The girl was taken to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.