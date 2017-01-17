More love for Guv!

The city announced Tuesday that Governors Island will open its 2017 season on May 1, adding an extra month for visitors.

In addition to the 150 acres of grassy fields and views of the skyline, the island will offer a new restaurant “Island Oyster” that will serve locally sourced seafood in an open air setting.

Last year, nearly 600,000 people visited Governors Island, more than 75% of whom were city residents, according to the Trust for Governors Island, the nonprofit that runs the green space.

The park will be open daily until Oct. 1 with extended hours on weekends, Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day.

Ferries will leave from lower Manhattan on all days and from Brooklyn’s Pier 6 on weekends and holidays.