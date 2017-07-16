At least one person was killed and eight people were injured Sunday morning in an accident on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens involving four vehicles, the NYPD said.

Police said the victim was a man in his 20s. The other injuries were not life threatening, they said.

The accident happened about 6:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the roadway near 188th Street, police said, but authorities had few details about the crash and the identities of those involved.

Motorists should expect intermittent closures both eastbound and westbound in the accident area while the crash is being investigated, police said.

“There’s one confirmed deceased and another is critical, but we’re still trying to ascertain the direction of travel and those types of things,” a police spokesman said.