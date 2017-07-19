The grandparents of a 3-year-old Queens boy who died after he spent months in the hospital last year were arrested Tuesday, police said.

Romeo Lewis was taken to the hospital on July 28, 2016, with bruising, retinal hemorrhage and other internal injuries, a law enforcement source said. He spent five months at Long Island Jewish Hospital before he succumbed to his injures on Dec. 22, 2016, cops said.

Police arrested his grandparents, Sita Parsad-Moore, 42, and Vincent Moore, 40, who lived with Lewis in Richmond Hill, and charged them with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Parsad-Moore was also charged with manslaughter.

The city’s medical examiner had ruled Lewis’ death a homicide in June, citing “complications following blunt force head trauma” as the cause.