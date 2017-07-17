This thief has some heavy pockets.

Police on Monday were searching for a man who stole $1,000 worth of coins from a money exchange machine in a laundromat in Greenpoint, as well as other things.

The man, who was carrying a backpack and used a flashlight, first broke into the restaurant Baoburg on Manhattan Avenue, near Nassau Avenue, at about 1:50 a.m. on June 18 through an unlocked basement door. He rummaged through the basement, police said, but it wasn’t immediately clear what he took.

Under an hour later, police said the same man sneaked into a laundromat on Norman Avenue, near Jewel Street, through a side window. He broke into the cash machine and took the coins, plus $500 in cash.