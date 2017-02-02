Spring is on its way!

At least according to Staten Island Chuck.

The New York groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning, Public Advocate Letitia James announced.

James attended the Groundhog Day ceremony at the Staten Island Zoo at 7 a.m.

Over in Pennsylvania, however, Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

As for the weather forecast in New York City, expect temperatures in the 30s this weekend, with a chance of snow on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.