A Brooklyn woman was arrested for allegedly pickpocketing fans of “Hamilton” outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre during the height of the show’s popularity last year.

Lynn Vaughn, 52, was awaiting arraignment on Thursday, police said.

Vaughn, from Canarsie, allegedly sneaked up on more than a dozen people around the theater, including fans of the hit musical waiting to catch a glimpse of the famous cast after the show from May to November 2016.

She is accused of then passing on the stolen credit cards to another woman, who spent about $2,200 at stores like Macy’s, Junior’s Restaurant, Rite Aid, Target, DSW, Burlington Coat Factory and Duane Reade, police said.

The other woman has not yet been identified.

Vaughn was charged with 18 counts of grand larceny and 14 counts of criminal possession of stolen property.