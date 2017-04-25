A hammock struck and injured a British tourist who was walking in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, according to a police source.

The unidentified 48-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Center in serious but stable condition after the wooden hammock fell from a building on 110 Church St. near Park Place around 4:55 p.m., the police said.

The hammock was believed to have fallen five stories to the street below, police said based on a preliminary investigation.

The woman, who is visiting the city from Britain and was with her husband during the incident, was conscious, according to a source.

There were no other injuries, police said. High winds were likely to have been the cause, according to investigators, but police and the FDNY were still determining what happened.