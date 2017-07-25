A Chelsea pet store abused and neglected sick puppies in its care, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Humane Society of the United States released video footage it said was taken undercover when one of its investigators worked at the Chelsea Kennel Club from April 21 to June 28.

Workers smacked puppies with towels and delayed getting medical care to pooches with fevers, infections and other illnesses, according to the HSUS, a nonprofit animal welfare group.

“From puppies with open surgical wounds on their bellies to a dog who could barely breathe because she was suffering from pneumonia, our investigator witnessed shocking disregard for the care these puppies need,” said John Goodwin, senior director for The HSUS’ Stop Puppy Mills campaign. “The retail pet industry has a systemwide problem that begins with cruel puppy mills, continues with the way they ship baby animals across the country in cramped quarters and ends with consumers often being sold sick animals at an inflated price.”

In an email response, Chelsea Kennel Club said the video was spliced together and “grossly misleading.”

The undercover employee was hired specifically as a vet tech to work with sick animals and care for them in a special “Isolation Room.”

“Yes puppies do get sick but when they do, we treat them immediately and/or send them to the vet,” the store said in an email.

“The incidents captured in the spliced-together video reflect this and they are grossly misleading when presented out of context,” the response read. “It’s horrible, it’s misleading and for sure not the real picture.”

On its website, the facility boasts of “progressive, modern and eco-friendly surroundings.” It offers grooming services and sells puppies.

The site includes photos of top breed puppies for sale but does not include prices. It says all of its animals are examined by a veterinarian.

It’s unclear if the owners will face any charges. The NYPD has an animal cruelty unit, but it was not part of the investigation.

HSUS said it sent all videos, photos and other information to the mayor’s office and the state attorney general’s office for further action.

“My expectation is that several agencies will want to take a good, hard look at this pet store,” Goodwin said. “I also expect consumers will start coming forward with their own stories about sick puppies they bought at area pet stores.”