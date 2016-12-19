High blood pressure rates are disproportionately affecting poor

High blood pressure rates are disproportionately affecting poor people and people of color in New York City, the health department said. (Credit: iStock)

Comments

More like this

The first phase of the Second Avenue subway Cost of Second Avenue subway concerns experts Menachem Stark was abducted outside his office in 4th man charged in killing of Menachem Stark Julio Nivelo, also known as David Vargas, has NYPD identifies man who stole bucket of gold flakes

Comments