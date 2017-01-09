Museums and venues like the Guggenheim and Brooklyn Botanical Garden will no longer participate in the IDNYC program offering free memberships, while other institutions will rotate in, the city said.

Ryan Max, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs, said participation in the program was voluntary and organizations were expected to circle in and out.

“While we welcomed back every organization that wanted to remain a partner for 2017, we also want participation in the program to be flexible and responsive to partners’ needs,” he said in a statement.

There are one million IDNYC card holders and 40 participating institutions.

Here are the institutions that were part of the free membership programs that left this year: Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Museum, David H. Koch Theater, Guggenheim Museum, El Museo del Barrio, Museum of the Moving Image, New Museum, New York Hall of Science, Queens Botanical Garden, Staten Island Historical Society and the Staten Island Zoo.

The new institutions are: Center for Performance Research, China Institute, Drawing Center, Film Forum, Jacques Marchais Center for Tibetan Art, the Museum at Eldridge Street, the Museum of Arts and Design, Park Avenue Armory, St George Theatre, Sugar Hill and the Symphony Space.