Despite some concerns about the future of the city’s municipal ID system, the mayor and city speaker announced Tuesday it will remain free for all New Yorkers for another year.

And those cardholders will receive some extra perks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said IDNYC, which was launched three years ago, is processing new enrollments under a new policy that doesn’t retain the personal documents of the applicant.

The card is available to any New York resident over 14 regardless of their immigration status as a method for identification for various services, including government offices.

“We’re keeping IDNYC free in 2017, so that all city residents can feel confident interacting with the NYPD, entering their child’s school, obtaining city services, and so much more,” the mayor said in a statement.

The service will still offer free memberships to 38 cultural institutions around the city such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Brooklyn Academy of Music. Ten new institutions have joined this list this year including the Museum of Arts and Design, Film Forum and the St. George Theatre.

Cardholders can also receive discounts at the YMCA, Modells, Citi Bike and other stores and services.

De Blasio attempted to destroy the data obtained from the million IDNYC users, following concerns that the information would be collected by the federal government.

However that plan was stalled by a judge two weeks ago as part of an ongoing lawsuit filed by GOP Staten Island state assembly members Nicole Malliotakis and Ronald Castorina Jr.