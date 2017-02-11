Some 500 people rallied in Washington Square Park on Saturday to protest recent deportations of undocumented immigrants and call for an end to the NYPD's broken-windows policy.

“New York City is not a sanctuary city. Broken windows puts our most vulnerable at risk," Jasmar Trujillo, 38, of the Coalition To End Broken Windows, told the crowd.

See photos of the Feb. 11 rally.

Protesters rally against the the White House's immigration polices in Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

Protesters rally against the the White House's immigration polices and the city's broken-windows policing in Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017, in Manhattan. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A protester has a message for Mayor de Blasio during a rally at Washington Square Park on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Pianist Colin Huggins performs during an immigration rally at Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A protest sign urges people to resist and fight back during a rally at Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A protester wears handcuffs in Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017, during a rally held to challenge the criminalization of immigrants under the NYPD's current broken windows policy. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A protester passes out copies of the Workers Vanguard during a rally at Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Brooklyn resident Summer Perlow, 22, and hundreds of like-minded protesters rally in Washington Square Park for immigrants' rights on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A protester wears a simple message on his jacket during a large immigration rally at Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Manhattan resident Elliot Crown, dressed as President Trump, joins protesters in Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A protester has a message for President Trump during a rally at Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Manhattan resident Colin Huggins, 39, performs during a Washington Square Park rally on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Brooklyn artist Etsi Grifel, 56, during a Washington Square Park rally on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

A protester has a message for President Trump during a rally at Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Brookyln resident Emily Smith, 26, joins protesters during a rally in Washington Square Park on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

Broolyn's Luan Soco yells in protest during a Washington Square Park rally on Feb. 11, 2017. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)