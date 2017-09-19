Irma upended millions of lives when it churned its way up the Florida coast over the weekend.

And, as the winds die down and the dust begins to settle, the need for assistance in Florida grows by the minute.

New Yorkers don’t need to head south to help Irma victims. Here are several ways to offer assistance.

Monetary donations

The most efficient option is to make a monetary donation to an organization that is providing relief to Irma victims. The organizations listed below are accredited charities by the Better Business Bureau that are raising money for relief assistance.

American Red Cross

Global Giving

Operation USA

Save the Children

Direct Relief

MAP International

The Salvation Army

United Methodist Committee on Relief

Humane Society of the United States

ASPCA

Supply donations

Hurricane Relief Drive

When: Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field in Queens

Items to donate: Canned, ready-to-eat items with pull tops, protein in pouches or pull-top cans, peanut butter, snacks, water, toiletries, paper goods, diapers, baby wipes, cleaning supplies.